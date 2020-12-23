New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The pandemic has taken a big toll on restaurants and bars, but many local coffee shops haven’t felt as big of an impact.

Java opened the doors on their second location in Twin Falls just last week at the intersection of Harrison Street and Pole Line Boulevard.

Opening during the pandemic was made a little harder with some building materials in short supply causing the Idaho based chain to first take orders online and over the phone.

Since opening, staff says they have seen steady business while still complying with the state’s COVID guidelines.

“I think the only restriction was the occupancy,” says store manager Jana McNurlin, “Luckily, it’s been pretty steady to where they come and then they go quickly. I haven’t had to kick anybody out so it’s been very nice.”

Twin Falls has seen an increase in coffee shops recently with the Pocatello based Double Shot opening a drive through store last month.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.