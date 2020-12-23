Recent warm weather has caused dangerous ice fishing conditions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent warmer weather has made for some poor ice conditions at some popular ice fishing spots.

Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley is reminding everyone to check the ice before going out on it.

The recommendation is that ice should be at least 4 inches thick before walking on it, and fisherman should drill holes to check the depth every two to four feet.

Slow moving water in reservoirs can also cause shifting conditions, and no ice is 100% safe.

“Pay attention,” said regional fisheries biologist Joe Thiessen, “just because it’s already capped over and you’ve already fished on good ice, pay attention to the weather, pay attention to the nightly lows. Make sure that that ice is staying good and don’t just go bombing out there the next time thinking the ice is going to be good.”

Magic Valley Fish and Game also urges people to send reports of ice conditions to them throughout the season.

