Advertisement

Recent warm weather has caused dangerous ice fishing conditions

“Pay attention to the weather”
By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Recent warmer weather has made for some poor ice conditions at some popular ice fishing spots.

Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley is reminding everyone to check the ice before going out on it.

The recommendation is that ice should be at least 4 inches thick before walking on it, and fisherman should drill holes to check the depth every two to four feet.

Slow moving water in reservoirs can also cause shifting conditions, and no ice is 100% safe.

“Pay attention,” said regional fisheries biologist Joe Thiessen, “just because it’s already capped over and you’ve already fished on good ice, pay attention to the weather, pay attention to the nightly lows. Make sure that that ice is staying good and don’t just go bombing out there the next time thinking the ice is going to be good.”

Magic Valley Fish and Game also urges people to send reports of ice conditions to them throughout the season.

Recent warm temperatures have been playing havoc with the ice on area lakes and reservoirs. If you are planning an ice...

Posted by Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
UPDATED: Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach,...
Auburn hires Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach
Java opens second location in Twin Falls during pandemic.
New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns

Latest News

Health officials reiterate COVID vaccine is safe after two health care workers have allergic...
Health officials reiterate COVID vaccine is safe after two health care workers have allergic reactions
Alex Veenstra landed the 30-pound, 4-ounces and 36-inch long mirror carp on Sunday while...
Hansen man sets new state record for largest common carp caught
The Idaho Division Of Public Health is urging everyone that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe after...
Health officials reiterate COVID vaccine is safe after two health care workers have allergic reactions
Cooper Wuthrich, center, poses for a photograph with his mother Dani and father Kale the truck...
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change