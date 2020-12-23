Reports: Auburn expected to hire Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach, according to multiple national reports.

According to the Associated Press, Harsin and Auburn are finalizing an agreement.

The 44-year-old has a 69-19 record in seven seasons at Boise State.

Harsin’s first head coaching job was at Arkansas State where he replaced Gus Malzahn in 2013.

If hired at Auburn, Harsin would once again replace Malzahn for a coaching job.

Malzahn was fired from Auburn on Dec. 13 after eight seasons.

The Tigers finished the 2020 regular season with a 6-4 record.

