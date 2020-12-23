Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

We are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions today and tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. The wind is also not really going to be an issue today as sustained wind speeds are only going to be between 5 and 15 mph, but it is going to be breezy tomorrow, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Christmas Day (Friday) is then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around on Saturday as this storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are then going to be some isolated snow showers around, mainly in the southern part of the Magic Valley, on Monday and Tuesday as a storm system passes by our area to the south. The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Sunday to Tuesday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley; highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations; and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Cold. Winds: NNE to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 26

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 13

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 9

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy in locations north of I-84 and a little breezy in locations around and to the south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 10-25 mph. Around and South of I-84: East 5-20 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 30

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy in locations north of I-84 and a little breezy in locations around and to the south of I-84. Cold. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 10-25 mph. Around and South of I-84: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 13

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 13

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 37 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 33 Low: 20

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26 (FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy. High: 39 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. High: 32 Low: 15

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy. High: 36 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 30 Low: 13

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy. High: 33 Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. A little breezy. High: 30 Low: 10

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the morning. Cold. High: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Cold. High: 27

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.