Twin Falls’ first ‘food hall’ nears completion

When Nathan Bishop and his team at Creative Carpentry started the construction process, they were sure to keep the history of the building in tact
Construction on Second South has been going on for almost a year.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When Lisa and Dave Buddecke purchased the 94-year-old building with the hopes of opening a food hall, they had no idea what to expect.

“We are real excited about this,” said Dave Buddecke. “This has been a concept and a dream for 2 or 3 years now, and the fact that we are so close to getting it open is fantastic.”

The building, which is now 2nd South Market, was most recently The Salvation Army Thrift Store. When Nathan Bishop and his team at Creative Carpentry started the construction process, they were sure to keep the history of the building in tact.

“It was a very interesting process, because we really didn’t know all what was hidden underneath all the walls and ceilings here, so it was pretty cool to uncover history,” Bishop said. “So it’s was kind of just dive in and see what you got.”

This will be Twin Falls’ first food hall, offering pizza, ice cream, barbecue, Mexican, sushi and more — right in the downtown area of Twin Falls.

“This building back to life was a big part of our aim and our goal, to revitalize the downtown area, and like I said bring back this old building, which is really neat,” Buddecke said.

There have been some delays with the construction process, but 2nd South Market will opening to the public in early 2021.

“We’ve been here pretty much nonstop for 6 months now,” Bishop said.

