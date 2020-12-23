Whiteley, Mary Jane

OAKLEY—Mary Jane Lee Whiteley, 83, passed away on December 18th, 2020, in Provo, Utah.

Mary Jane was born on July 26, 1937, one hour before her twin brother, Joseph Wayne. She was the eighth of ten children born to Edward and Rhoda Annie Paskett Lee, in Oakley, Idaho. She was taught the value of hard work as everyone helped in making ends meet for their large family. She graduated from Oakley High School and then attended Henager’s Business College in Ogden, Utah. Upon her return to Oakley, she worked at the Idaho Power Company until she caught the eye of Reed Whiteley. They were married in 1958, and two children were born to them before they moved to Chandler, Arizona, where Reed managed a ranch for three years before returning to Oakley.

Jane thought she was going to have a large family but almost 12 years passed before two more sons were born to the Whiteleys. Jane felt strongly that a mother’s place was in the home when children were there. They loved the smell of her freshly-baked bread and applesauce on the stove in the fall. She maintained a large garden every summer and preserved dozens of bottles of fruit every fall.

She had a love of music and played the piano, organ, and clarinet and sang in many small groups and choirs. She played the organ or piano for nearly 300 funerals in Oakley over a span of many years. Jane was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, one of her favorites being in the Young Women organization.

The last four years of Jane’s life were spent in Provo, Utah, but she always wanted to go home to where her heart was - Oakley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reed; her parents; and seven siblings, Ivan (Georgia), Cleon (Inez), Edith (Arvel) Rasmussen, Rulon (Shirley), Curtis (Shirley) Louise, and Wayne (Marilyn). She is survived by her children, Glendon (Wendy) of Provo, Utah, Holly (Larry) Smith of Ephraim, Utah, Joseph (Anita) of Gardnerville, Nevada, and Bart (Julie) of Provo, Utah; brother, Thurman; sister, Helen Schnebly; sister-in-law, Marilyn; brother-in-law, Owen Jacobsen; sister-in-law, Barbara Whiteley; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private service for Jane will be held for family members on December 30th at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, in Burley, with burial to follow at the Oakley Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who wish to participate in attending the funeral service are asked to do so virtually by watching the live webcast that will be broadcast at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30th, at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.