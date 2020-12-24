Advertisement

Beyonce’s foundation donates $500,000 to families facing eviction

Beyonce's foundation is donating $500,000 to people facing evictions.
Beyonce's foundation is donating $500,000 to people facing evictions.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:09 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyonce is celebrating Christmas by donating half a million dollars to people facing evictions.

The BeyGOOD Foundation will give $5,000 to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.

An online application process opens Jan. 7 before the housing moratorium is set to expire.

A total of 100 recipients will be selected, with grants set to be disbursed in late January.

The superstar’s foundation has already given $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on Second South has been going on for almost a year.
Twin Falls’ first ‘food hall’ nears completion
Alex Veenstra landed the 30-pound, 4-ounces and 36-inch long mirror carp on Sunday while...
Hansen man sets new state record for largest common carp caught
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Cooper Wuthrich, center, poses for a photograph with his mother Dani and father Kale the truck...
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
Kimberly man sentenced to 3 years in prison for mailing threatening letter

Latest News

A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
A trooper pulled over the van and its driver, Jonathan Day, confronted the trooper with a golf...
Florida man arrested for tossing golf clubs into traffic
Food insecurity over the holidays
Food insecurity over the holidays