Danielson named interim head football coach at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the departure of head coach Bryan Harsin, Boise State football’s co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson will assume interim head coaching duties.

Boise State released a statement on the move, with Danielson and Interim Athletic Bob Carney quoted.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity,” Danielson said. “Boise State has been a great place for a long time, and I want to make sure our current student-athletes and the student-athletes that are committed to us know that it will continue to be great. The best is still to come!”

“Coach Danielson is a strong leader on and off the field and is well-respected among our student-athletes, coaches, staff and administration,” Carney said. “He is prepared to step in and lead this program as we search for a permanent head coach.”

Danielson has been on Boise State’s staff the last 3 seasons. He has worked with the defensive line and STUDs (a hybrid between linebacker and defensive end).

The national search for a permanent coach is ongoing.

