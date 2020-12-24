Advertisement

Despite the pandemic, the Twin Falls Salvation Army still spreads the spirit of giving

The organization wants to remind the community the Salvation Army is still working to help out after Christmas.
By Jack Schemmel
Dec. 24, 2020
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Twin Falls Salvation Army has put out fewer Kettle’s for donations this year. Still some were placed around town.

Patty Cameron, the Twin Falls Salvation Army service coordinator, says as a result of everything going on, donations are down a little bit this year.

While the kettles were taken down Wednesday, one can still donate through the Salvation Army’s website.

Despite all the obstacles this year, Cameron says the organization was still able to deliver toys to families in need. Cameron is grateful for the community’s help in continuing the Salvation Army’s spirit of giving.

“The community has come together, providing ham and turkeys and toys to help people get a hand up,” Cameron said. “This community is such a giving community. If anything I want to say thank you to them because they are blessed, they’re blessing people they don’t even know they’re blessing.”

Cameron wants to remind the community the Salvation Army is still working to help out after Christmas.

The breadline is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

