Advertisement

Fauci gets birthday serenade as he leaves work

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci got a special treat as he left work Wednesday.

EMS workers were waiting outside to serenade the good doctor ahead of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24.

Members of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad cheered Fauci and sang the birthday song as he walked out.

Fauci, the nation’s foremost infections disease expert, has risen to international fame for his role in battling the coronavirus.

He said this birthday and Christmas will not be like other years.

Following his own guidance, he will avoid holiday travel.

He will miss spending Christmas and his birthday with his daughters for the first time since they were born.

It’s sad, Fauci said, but he feels the need to practice what he preaches.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on Second South has been going on for almost a year.
Twin Falls’ first ‘food hall’ nears completion
Alex Veenstra landed the 30-pound, 4-ounces and 36-inch long mirror carp on Sunday while...
Hansen man sets new state record for largest common carp caught
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Cooper Wuthrich, center, poses for a photograph with his mother Dani and father Kale the truck...
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
Kimberly man sentenced to 3 years in prison for mailing threatening letter

Latest News

A cleaner sweeps the pavement front of 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020....
Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement
Holiday shopping traffic “somewhat normal” this year, says Magic Valley Mall. “Our stores have...
Holiday shopping traffic “somewhat normal” this year, says Magic Valley Mall
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
The organization wants to remind the community the Salvation Army is still working to help out...
Despite the pandemic, the Twin Falls Salvation Army still spreads the spirit of giving
The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April