Advertisement

Health officials reiterate COVID vaccine is safe after two health care workers have allergic reactions

“They can turn into life threatening emergencies.”
By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Division Of Public Health is urging everyone that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe after two health care workers had severe allergic reactions.

The two health care workers have both been treated for their reactions and have since recovered.

The Idaho state epidemiologist says that so far in clinical trials for the vaccines there has been no problems with allergic reactions.

She also says that the severe reactions are different from normal discomfort or pain from the vaccines and can be very serious.

“A feeling of difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, hoarseness or a change in your voice,” says Dr. Christine Hahn. “Those are all severe reactions and require an evaluation by a medical provider as quickly as possible, because they can turn into life threatening emergencies.”

The two health care workers do have a history of allergic reactions to vaccines, and Dr. Hahn is suggesting that anybody else with similar history should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine until more is known.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight people were taken to area and regional hospitals Monday morning following a head-on crash...
UPDATED: Eight injured in head-on crash in Twin Falls County
Eight-week old Jingle is recovering from a traumatic congenital issue and bladder infection at...
Puppy found in a dumpster is looking for a forever home
The crash occurred on the Salmon Dam.
Burley father, son die after truck hits ice, plunges from dam
Auburn University is close to hiring Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as its next head coach,...
Auburn hires Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as next head coach
Java opens second location in Twin Falls during pandemic.
New coffee shop opens in Twin Falls despite pandemic concerns

Latest News

Health officials reiterate COVID vaccine is safe after two health care workers have allergic...
Health officials reiterate COVID vaccine is safe after two health care workers have allergic reactions
Alex Veenstra landed the 30-pound, 4-ounces and 36-inch long mirror carp on Sunday while...
Hansen man sets new state record for largest common carp caught
Fish and Game urges people to be cautious on ice with recent warm weather.
Recent warm weather has caused dangerous ice fishing conditions
Cooper Wuthrich, center, poses for a photograph with his mother Dani and father Kale the truck...
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change