Health officials reiterate COVID vaccine is safe after two health care workers have allergic reactions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Division Of Public Health is urging everyone that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe after two health care workers had severe allergic reactions.

The two health care workers have both been treated for their reactions and have since recovered.

The Idaho state epidemiologist says that so far in clinical trials for the vaccines there has been no problems with allergic reactions.

She also says that the severe reactions are different from normal discomfort or pain from the vaccines and can be very serious.

“A feeling of difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, hoarseness or a change in your voice,” says Dr. Christine Hahn. “Those are all severe reactions and require an evaluation by a medical provider as quickly as possible, because they can turn into life threatening emergencies.”

The two health care workers do have a history of allergic reactions to vaccines, and Dr. Hahn is suggesting that anybody else with similar history should not receive the COVID-19 vaccine until more is known.

