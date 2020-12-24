Advertisement

Holiday shopping traffic “somewhat normal” this year, says Magic Valley Mall

“Our stores have been pleased”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those not named Santa Claus, finding Christmas gifts centers around doing a little shopping. While this year has been unprecedented, the holiday giving spirit is still there.

“Some of the stores are closed so that makes it hard and I’ve done most of it online, but pretty much the only difference is I’m wearing a mask,” said shopper Kloie Ward.

Remi Bleu, a new boutique located in the Magic Valley Mall, is seeing good business despite the pandemic.

“I have been blown away by the support of all the local community wanting to shop at local stores,” said Remi Bleu owner Cara Vierstra. “I think that’s been our biggest plus.”

Brent White, the regional director of Woodbury Corporation (owners of the Magic Valley Mall), says holiday traffic is somewhat normal.

“There was a worry, maybe about Thanksgiving time, that the COVID numbers would really put a damper on holiday shopping,” White said. “We haven’t really seen that, our stores have been pleased.”

And there is still just a little bit of time left in holiday shopping rush.

“The holiday shopping mall has been crazy this year which is super exciting to see because there are a lot of local businesses that have come into the mall, Vierstra said. “But yeah, I feel the next 24 hours is crunch time.”

