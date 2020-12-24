Minidoka Memorial Hospital begins COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers and other staff

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert began administering the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday to all physicians and staff at the hospital.

“I’m excited to be able to give my mom a big hug, who’s almost 80 years old, without worrying about giving her COVID,” said Tom Murphy, the CEO of the hospital.

It was an emotional day for the doctors and nurses at Minidoka Memorial Hospital as they were administered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Murphy says it feels like the beginning of the end.

“This is really a light at the end of the tunnel, we are very excited that we can start climbing out of this pandemic,” Murphy said after receiving the shot.

Minidoka Memorial and many other rural hospitals have been working nonstop to fight the coronavirus in both patients and their staff.

“This last fall was kind of the toughest, as volumes really ramped off. It was challenging to make sure we had enough staff available to treat everyone that needed treated, to find a bed for those patients that were more critical, that we weren’t able to keep here,” Murphy said. “It was a challenge to get them into the hospitals in the surrounding area that were also experiencing extremely high volumes of COVID patients.”

For Patrick Cindrich, who is a neurosurgeon at the hospital, the vaccine provides confidence and hope for a brighter 2021.

“I think it’s good because again we see all the patients every day, and so we are less likely to give it to them, or vice versa, but also it shows confidence in the vaccine, that we all get it first, and that’s part of our job too, to inspire a little bit of confidence,” Cindrich said.

Administering the vaccine had to be planned out for Minidoka Memorial. They don’t have a freezer that goes to -40 degrees, so they have been coordinating with Cassia Regional Hospital to keep the vaccine there.

