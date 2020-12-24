Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, December 24, 2020

We are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions today as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The high temperatures today are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be cold and breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tomorrow (Christmas Day) is then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered mountain snow and valley snow/rain showers around late tomorrow night and on Saturday as this storm system works its way through our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning as this storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be a little bit colder on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley, and the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Winds: East 10-25 mph. High: 37

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 31

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Winds: East 10-25 mph. Low: 15

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 14

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy, especially during the morning. Winds: East 10-25 mph. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the evening. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 34

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around, mainly after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: East 5-20 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, generally after midnight. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 21

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26 (FIRST DAY OF KWANZAA):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow and rain showers around. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers around. High: 32 Low: 14

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. A little breezy. High: 37 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the morning. High: 29 Low: 11

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 33 Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 30 Low: 8

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold and a little breezy. High: 30 Low: 16

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Cold. High: 26 Low: 7

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold. High: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the evening. Cold. High: 25

