Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves Federal District Court, in Washington.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, in the latest burst of clemency in his final weeks at the White House.

The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

The pardons of Manafort and Roger Stone, who months earlier had his sentence commuted by Trump, underscore the president’s determination to use the power of his office he final weeks to unravel the results of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and to come to the aid of associates he feels were wrongly pursued.

On Tuesday, Trump pardoned two other people convicted in Mueller’s investigation, including former campaign associate George Papadopoulos.

