Twin Falls church continues tradition of showcasing a ‘Live Nativity’

“You see the joy on their faces because it’s Christmas time”
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A holiday tradition lives on at the First Christian Church in Twin Falls.

For more than 50 years, people at the church have been showcasing a live nativity for all to see. They do this the three nights before Christmas outside the church facing Shoshone Street.

People come by to teach their children about the nativity. The memories for the families involved is what keeps them coming back year after year.

“Well it’s just fun to see the joy on people’s faces as they go by or like the people that stop. You see the joy on their faces because it’s Christmas time. And it just brings a little joy to the world, and it’s fun to see it,” said Braeden Ulrich, who is a volunteer.

Anyone can see the living nativity from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday night in front of the church.

