Area high school football coaches look for Idaho connection in new Boise State Head Coach

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The search for Boise State’s replacement is underway.

“It means so much to be standing here as Auburn’s head football coach and to be a part of this university and this program, ” new Auburn University Head Coach Bryan Harsin said in his introductory press conference with the school.

Now that Harsin is gone, area high school coaches share their ideas for who might take the reigns.

“Boise State’s not a stepping stone, that’s the thing,” Jerome High School Football Coach Sid Gambles said.

Gambles and Gooding High School Football Coach Cameron Andersen both think the best guy for the job understand not only Boise State football culture, but understand the entire gem state.

“I know coach (Andy) Avalos is the Defensive Coordinator at Oregon, he was at Boise State for a long time,” Gambles said. “He was the Magic Valley recruiter and that guy is as dynamic and as good and he’s a Boise state linebacker back in the day. I would like to see somebody like that.”

“I think someone that comes in and really, really honors the state of Idaho, Andersen said. “What I mean is, allows the high school coaches to work with them, builds relationships within the state, really recruits and keeps our best kids in the state”

Jeff Choate, a former Boise State assistant and current Montana State head coach, has an interview for the Broncos head coaching position, according to Dave Southorn of the Idaho Statesmen.

He has the support of a lot of former players, and I can confirm, via sources, that Montana State coach Jeff Choate will interview for the Boise State vacancy.

Choate was a BSU assistant from 2006-11, reached FCS semis last year. — Dave Southorn (@davesouthorn) December 23, 2020

Choate coached Twin Falls High School in the 90′s.

A guy like Choate or Avalos, with Idaho experience, could benefit Idaho high school football. In return, this can help Boise State, Andersen thinks.

“Although we don’t have ‘oodles’ and ‘gobs’ of five-star talent that you want to go after right now, the more you open up and build those relationships, the better we are to prepare kids to get them to that next level,” Andersen said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.