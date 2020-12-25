Christmas meal at West End Senior Center in Buhl canceled

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s no doubt that the pandemic has put a halt on many holiday traditions and gatherings. The Cantrell siblings, Shanelle and Chase, normally help throw a big Christmas party for the West End Senior center in Buhl.

However, this year, the event is cancelled in order to be as safe as possible. This would have been the 5th year of the event at the senior center.

In 2019, the event consisted of a dinner, bingo and prizes brought in around 150 people. The siblings were expecting around 200 people in 2020.

Even though they are disappointed they can’t help bring the Christmas event to the Senior Center this year, they do urge individuals to continue the spirit of giving.

“Find a neighbor or find a family member that has been on their heart that is lonely at Christmas, bring them a meal, we make food for 20 people more than what we need to,” Shanelle Cantrell said. “If you could find one neighbor to bring a meal to you could make a huge difference and a blessing in their Christmas and their life.”

Next year the Cantrell’s say the event will be bigger and better than ever.

