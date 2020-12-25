Advertisement

Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers beds to families on Christmas Eve

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace works to help children throughout the United States have a bed to sleep in.

It’s something that most of us take for granted, a warm bed to sleep in at the end of the day.

“This time of year, being Christmas, it’s an awesome opportunity for us to serve others, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace has made it possible for us to do that for our community and those around us,” said David Anderson, one of the volunteers with the organization.

Since the beginning of December the organization has delivered 30 beds to families in the Magic Valley whose children are sleeping on the floor.

On Christmas Eve, they helped two local children, and four-year-old Shane was testing out his bed as soon as he received it.

“These kids are going to be able to sleep in a bed tonight, on Christmas Eve, and I don’t know the last time these kids had beds, but tonight, on Christmas Eve they will have beds to sleep in,” said Anderson.

The delivery was made extra special. Santa Claus made a special appearance.

“I’ve also helped with some other deliveries and just the situations that those kids actually live in, is pretty humbling for me to watch, we take for granted the things we have in life that most people don’t and it’s just a great opportunity to provide for those kids who don’t have a bed to sleep in,” Santa Claus said.

The organization looks forward to continuing on their mission of making sure no child sleeps on the floor.

“The nice thing about Sleep in Heavenly Peace is it’s all volunteers, all of our bedding is provided by volunteers, our beds are built by volunteers,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Veenstra landed the 30-pound, 4-ounces and 36-inch long mirror carp on Sunday while...
Hansen man sets new state record for largest common carp caught
Cooper Wuthrich, center, poses for a photograph with his mother Dani and father Kale the truck...
A child so sick they feared the worst, now they urge change
Construction on Second South has been going on for almost a year.
Twin Falls’ first ‘food hall’ nears completion
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe
Danielson named Interim Coach at Boise State. The co-defensive coordinator has been on the...
Danielson named interim head football coach at Boise State

Latest News

Christmas meal at West End Senior Center in Buhl canceled. Next year, organizers say the event...
Christmas meal at West End Senior Center in Buhl canceled
Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps families all across the United States, so children can have a...
Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers beds to families on Christmas Eve
Christmas meal at West End Senior Center in Buhl canceled. Next year, organizers say the event...
Christmas meal at West End Senior Center in Buhl canceled
Holiday shopping traffic “somewhat normal” this year, says Magic Valley Mall. “Our stores have...
Holiday shopping traffic “somewhat normal” this year, says Magic Valley Mall