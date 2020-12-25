Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers beds to families on Christmas Eve

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace works to help children throughout the United States have a bed to sleep in.

It’s something that most of us take for granted, a warm bed to sleep in at the end of the day.

“This time of year, being Christmas, it’s an awesome opportunity for us to serve others, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace has made it possible for us to do that for our community and those around us,” said David Anderson, one of the volunteers with the organization.

Since the beginning of December the organization has delivered 30 beds to families in the Magic Valley whose children are sleeping on the floor.

On Christmas Eve, they helped two local children, and four-year-old Shane was testing out his bed as soon as he received it.

“These kids are going to be able to sleep in a bed tonight, on Christmas Eve, and I don’t know the last time these kids had beds, but tonight, on Christmas Eve they will have beds to sleep in,” said Anderson.

The delivery was made extra special. Santa Claus made a special appearance.

“I’ve also helped with some other deliveries and just the situations that those kids actually live in, is pretty humbling for me to watch, we take for granted the things we have in life that most people don’t and it’s just a great opportunity to provide for those kids who don’t have a bed to sleep in,” Santa Claus said.

The organization looks forward to continuing on their mission of making sure no child sleeps on the floor.

“The nice thing about Sleep in Heavenly Peace is it’s all volunteers, all of our bedding is provided by volunteers, our beds are built by volunteers,” said Anderson.

