Whitelaw earns National Coach of the Year recognition

A staple of the Cutthroats program since 1992
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:40 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local soccer coach has just received a prestigious, national honor.

The United Soccer Coaches organization announced Sun Valley Community School’s Richard Whitelaw is the National Coach of the Year, for the Boys Private or Parochial School category.

Whitelaw has been coaching at Sun Valley since 1992 and a member of United Soccer Coaches since ’89.

Whitelaw’s teams have won three consecutive 3A state championships, a total of five altogether and 16 district titles.

He credits his mentors and of course, the players.

“I always find it a challenge, you know what can you do with these young men and that’s why I still love coaching and why I love training,” Whitelaw exclaimed. “Everyday Brittany is a joy and a gift. I feel really fortunate. I hope I can keep going until the day I drop dead, on the soccer field.”

Whitelaw will be formally recognized in January at the 2021 United Soccer Coaches Digital Convention.

He wasn’t the only coach from Idaho to earn national honors. Stacy Smith of Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy is the Small School girls soccer recipient.

