Behind the Business: Bringing the beach to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A business in Twin Falls is bringing the beach to Idaho.

It all started 3 years ago when Peggy Kidd had what she calls a “great opportunity”.

“When it was presented to me, I was like, ok I can do this,” Kidd explained “And so I did. I got a hold of some people that I knew, and I have basically helped other people run their businesses for the last 10-15 years, and I was like, you know what, I can do this on my own.”

With that came some challenges.

“The first year obviously very very stressful, and then last year was okay, and then this year’s been just different,” Kidd continued “I can’t say it’s been bad, cause it’s actually been a pretty good year, it’s just with all the different exciting things going on, it’s been a challenge.”

Kidd says there’s no better time to make an escape to the beach. With six tanning beds, three red light therapy beds, a 5 in 1 therapy mat, and a sauna blanket, there’s something for everyone.

“The red light therapy is a healing light, so any aches, pains, and joint recovery, also seasonal depression, that is what red light therapy does,” Kidd explains “And more and more stuff is coming out about how it builds your immune system and makes you feel better.”

