Vaccinations starting at Idaho long-term care facilities

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials say vaccinations for about 10,200 residents and staff at 75 Idaho long-term care facilities will begin Monday.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr tells the Idaho Press that most of Idaho’s 315 long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine from CVS Health Care and Walgreens through the Pharmacy Partnership organized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 1,350 Idaho residents have died due to COVID-19, and more than 500 of the deaths have been at long-term care facilities.

Experts say older adults tend to be more susceptible to death and severe illness from the coronavirus.

