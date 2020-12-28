Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Ava Eckles

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Ava Eckles from Twin Falls High School.

Ava has a 3.94 GPA , scored a 25 on her ACT, completed 34 college credits and is senior class President.

She volunteered at County Fair Clean Up Days, Feed my Sheep, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Canyon Crest Rotary Event, Salvation Army and much more.

She served as co-captain and hair and costume coordinator for the Dance Team, and she was girls throwing Captain for Track. Other extracurriculars include Soccer, Student Council, and TFHS School of Finance.

She held various leadership roles in Future Farmers of America, Heath Occupation Students of America and 4-H. She participated in leadership programs at Youth Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Youth Leaders Awards, where she later became a Junior Leader. Ava is 1 of 24 selected in Idaho as a Heisman High School Winner.

She plans to attend University of Idaho to study Health Science. Congratulations Ava Eckles, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

