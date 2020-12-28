Construction continues at 160 Main Ave project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction on the corner of Main Ave and Hansen St continues in downtown Twin Falls.

“Demolition started on the 160 Main project, they took down about 20,000 square feet of building in a matter of days,” said the director of economic development Nathan Murray.

The project has had some delays, but is now moving along quickly.

“The buildup to that took quite a bit of time, they had to structurally support the building next door which had a shared wall, but after that it came down pretty quickly,” said Murray.

For the next few weeks, crews will be cleaning up from the demolition before they can begin the next phase.

“They are hauling away, I wish I knew an approximate tonnage amount, whatever 20,000 square foot of timber and concrete and drywall this entails, it’s a lot of stuff, they have trucks continually coming in and out of here, we have the traffic control measures in place,” Murray said.

Once that is complete, they will begin building the six story building, which will include 1 floor of retail, 1 floor of offices, and 4 floors of apartments.

“Hopefully you know here within spring of 2022, we will have a 6 story structure standing of mixed use of residential, commercial and office, that will be a signature piece along Main Avenue,” said Murray.

