Man facing felony charge after incident at Kimberly business Sunday

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A man is in the Twin Falls County Jail, after walking into Ridley’s in Kimberly Sunday afternoon with a gun.

Kimberly Police tell KMVT 40 year old Ryan Powers was an employee at Ridley’s, and was suicidal when he walked into the store at 1:30 P.M. Sunday.

Customers and staff were evacuated through the back of the store, and Powers was taken into custody without incident.

Powers is facing a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nobody was injured while evacuating, and the Kimberly Police Department thanks those who called it in, and reacted calmly.

