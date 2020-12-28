Man facing felony charge after incident at Kimberly business Sunday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A man is in the Twin Falls County Jail, after walking into Ridley’s in Kimberly Sunday afternoon with a gun.

Kimberly Police tell KMVT 40 year old Ryan Powers was an employee at Ridley’s, and was suicidal when he walked into the store at 1:30 P.M. Sunday.

Customers and staff were evacuated through the back of the store, and Powers was taken into custody without incident.

Powers is facing a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nobody was injured while evacuating, and the Kimberly Police Department thanks those who called it in, and reacted calmly.

