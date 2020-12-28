Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit children at Valley House Homeless Shelter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The kids at the Valley House Homeless Shelter got a visit from Mr. and Mrs Clause this week.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus asked to come to the Valley House this year where they sat ready to greet the children.

Providing them with some holiday cheer as well handing out some stockings filled with gifts and hygienic items and warm blankets.

This Santa and Mrs. Claus said this is their first appearance at Valley House and they are so glad to be making a stop at such a special place.

“It is just fun, and it is just hard to describe any other way really, that is what it is, it’s a good thing so if we can do it more we will,” said Santa Claus.

Yes, Santa's beard is REAL! And his Mrs. comes along too! Santa comes armed with candy canes. Mrs. Claus comes armed... Posted by The Big Burley Santa on Monday, December 7, 2020

Mrs. And Mr. Claus said they undoubtedly enjoyed their time meeting with the children of the Valley House and would love to come back again.

