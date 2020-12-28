Advertisement

Nampa PD: Man dead after being stabbed multiple times, police make an arrest

Police say at 12:47 a.m. they found a man dead in the road with multiple stab wounds.
Police say at 12:47 a.m. they found a man dead in the road with multiple stab wounds.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department says a 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at the 1500 block of Ruby Ct on Sunday.

Police say at 12:47 a.m. they found a man dead in the road with multiple stab wounds. One other male was injured significantly during the fight. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested Juanito J. Rodriguez, 21, for Aggravated Battery. Rodriguez has been transported to the Canyon County Jail.

Investigators are in the process of questioning people who were present during the incident and searching for evidence related to this crime.

If anyone has information related to this incident, you can contact the Nampa Police Department at NPDcrimetips@cityofnampa.us or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 (COPS).

