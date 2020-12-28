Oyler Beck, Bernice Scoffield

BURLEY—In the early evening of Christmas Day 2020, a most beautiful and beloved lady, Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck, passed away in the comfort of her home in Burley, Idaho; she was six weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Bernice was born Feb. 10, 1921, in Layton, Utah, the daughter of George and Corilla (Flint) Scoffield. She had nine brothers and three sisters. She was the youngest sister and her brothers only referred to her as “baby sister.” Her family was always very close.

She grew up in Tremonton, Utah, and graduated from Bear River High School. After she graduated, she worked at City Drug in Tremonton for Ted Christensen. It was during that time she met and married Vern Oyler on Dec. 10, 1941. They were the parents of three sons, Jay, Tim and Val. They raised their family in East Garland. They owned and ran a miniature rodeo for boys and girls from ages five to 14. Vern passed away in 1981. Bernice continued to live in East Garland for the next eight years.

Bernice met Grant Beck, from Burley, Idaho, and they were married on March 3, 1989. She sold her home, farm, and car, and moved to Burley. Together, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and grandchildren. Grant passed away Sept. 23, 2005.

Bernice was a volunteer at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley where she took the residents to and from the care center’s hair salon. She provided this service until she was 97 years old. She only stopped because of a fall she incurred while making 30 batches of her famous peanut brittle for the Christmas season to take to friends.

She enjoyed reading books, spending time with family, tending to her flowers, cleaning her already immaculate home, and visiting with friends. Her grandchildren loved Christmas parties because Grandma always gave big bags of M&Ms to everyone! She took great pride in holding the Beck family record for going down the zip line at Harris Pond. Just three years ago, at the age of 97, she made her last debut of the adventurous zip line ride to the cheering and loud applause of the entire family.

Bernice was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Junior Sunday School, Primary, Relief Society, as a counselor in Young Women, and was a faithful visiting/ministering sister since 1944. For many years, she and Grand held the calling of supplying the sacramental bread each week for Sacrament Meeting in the Star 2nd Ward.

She was a true and loved friend to many - whether it be her favorite checker at the grocery store, the server at a local restaurant, or the men who helped her at the propane station or paint store. Bernice had friends wherever she went.

In addition to her husbands, Vern Oyler and Grant Beck, she was preceded in death be her parents; all 12 of her siblings; two sons-in-law from her second marriage, Denny Beck and Garth Beck; and a grandson.

Bernice is survived by her sons, Jay (Peggy) Oyler of Mountain Home, Idaho, Tim (Carol) Oyler of Garland, Utah, and Val (LuAnn) Oyler of Tremonton, Utah; the children she lovingly gained from her marriage to Grant, Peggy Beck (wife of Denny), Sandy (Bill) Garrard, and David (Susan) Beck all of Burley, Susan Beck (wife of Garth Beck) of Kaysville, Utah, and Bonnie (Chad) Jones of Burley; and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.

A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 2nd Ward, 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at East Garland Cemetery, 14200 N. 4400 W., of Garland, Utah.

Those who wish to attend the viewing or funeral in person, the wearing of face masks will be required and social distancing observed to help mitigate the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

There will be a webcast of the funeral service available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com for those unable to attend.

In loving memory of Bernice, the family suggests memorials be directed to a charity of choice.