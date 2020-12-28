Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, December 28, 2020

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today as a storm system passes by our area to the south. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy today as well, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around tonight, especially in locations north of I-84 and south of U.S. Route 20. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the upper single digits and low teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper teens in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow is then going to have mainly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around Wednesday night and Thursday morning as this storm system works its way through our area, and light snow accumulations are possible. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to continue to be a little breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as we are going to be in between storm systems. We are then going to have a chance of valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers on Saturday as a storm system passes through our area. Snow is then likely on Sunday in the Wood River Valley and there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday in the Magic Valley as another storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley; highs on Saturday are going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, DECEMBER 28):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Breezy, especially during the morning. Winds: ENE 10-25 mph. High: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. Winds: ENE 5-20 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies with some patchy areas of fog around after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: North 5-20 mph. Low: 10

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: Variable 5-20 mph. High: 31

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 17

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 9

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 35 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers during the afternoon and evening. High: 28 Low: 16

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2020 (NEW YEAR’S EVE):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning. A little breezy. High: 36 Low: 22

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, mainly during the morning. High: 30 Low: 10

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2021 (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 36 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 27 Low: 15

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. High: 31 Low: 21

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. High: 34

