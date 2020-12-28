JEROME—Nancy Thomason, a longtime resident of Jerome, ID passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at the age of 83 at home surrounded by family.

Nancy was married for 61 years to her love, John B Thomason. Nancy was born in Renton, Washington on October 1937 to Thomas Henry Williams and Martha Carol Williams.

Nancy & JB met in Washington through their love of waterskiing. They were married in Renton, Washington in May of 1959.

Nancy is survived by a sister and brother, her husband, John B Thomason, children, Ken & Tami Thomason, Roberta & Sam Davis, and Jennifer & Brent Hunter. Her grandchildren, Kris Davis, Brian Davis, Tyler Davis, Sharissa Hatch, Eric Thomason, Madie Hunter, Ethan Hunter, Isaac Hunter & Adrianna Hunter. And many great grand blessings.Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Williams, and mother Martha Williams.The viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Demaray Jerome Memorial Chapel and the graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery.