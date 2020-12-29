Advertisement

2nd annual New Year’s Eve beet drop will take place in Rupert

By Max Mueller
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:45 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While many cities have been cancelling or changing New Year’s events, the beet will still drop in Rupert on New Year’s Eve.

The city approved plans for this year’s beet drop from the organizers of the event, making sure they are following both state and local health district guidelines.

There will be no indoor accommodations and the beet will be dropped from a location that promotes social distancing.

The Rupert city administrator even says that most people don’t need to go far in order to watch the drop.

“This even is a unique event because it doesn’t require gathering necessarily,” says city administrator Kelly Anthon. “So, much like a fireworks display you can watch the beet drop from miles away if you want. You can watch it from probably any home in the city of Rupert. People can safely watch it from a distance and still enjoy it on New Year’s Eve.”

This is the second year for this unique event and will feature live music and fireworks at midnight.

