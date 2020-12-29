Advertisement

CSI helping people make art for all of their life

By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho is encouraging all people to continue to make art their whole lives, and that is the topic of this weeks From Learning to Leading.

The Visual and Performing Arts program at CSI consists of many different disciplines such as; dance, digital media, music and theater.

The chair of the program, Scott Farkas, says he wants people to not just stop making art after high school or after college, but to continue making some sort of art for the rest of their lives.

He says the CSI program is there for everyone to help them continue their art no matter their experience.

“Any person who is interested in making art in some way whether it is through performing or it is through visual art that is someone who if want to work,” Farkas said “I want to help figure out what that looks like for them.”

To find out more regarding the college of southern Idaho’s visual and performing arts program check out their webpage here.

