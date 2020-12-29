Elected officials say ‘thank you’ to frontline workers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —It’s safe to say this year has been one of the most uncertain and challenging ones we have faced in our country, and one thing is for sure, as a community many of us have realized the critical jobs of frontline workers in our society. KMVT spoke with various elected and city officials and got their reaction to the hard work of frontline workers.

In March of this year, Governor Brad Little issued a statewide stay at home order asking people to only leave home to obtain essential services.

“All at the same time our health care workers were taking care of everyone’s needs including these new COVID cases,” said Twin Falls city council member Shawn Barigar.

When we were asked not to leave our house, delivery drivers were there for us. They brought us essential items while we quarantined at home. When we needed groceries, the cashiers and grocers provided us service.

“They have really stepped up and really led the way in protecting and being kind to others and looking after other people’s welfare,” said Ketchum mayor Neil Bradshaw.

These people and so many more including health care workers heroically faced the pandemic head on, and for that we want to say thank you for everything you continue to do.

“We take these people for granted every day,” said Idaho Senator James Risch. “This event has taught all of us what great work these people do, they are truly doing heavens work, they need our praise they need our support and they need our prayers, on behalf of all of Idahoans, thank you to all of you who responded.”

From all of us here at KMVT we recognize the immensely challenging jobs all frontline workers had to endure this year, and we wish you a Merry Christmas and happy New Year.

