Girl Scout cookie season starts and offers online ordering

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You can get Girl Scout cookies even earlier this year, and you can even buy them online.

The organization typically launches their cookie campaign in the middle of January each year.

For the first time ever, the cookies are going on sale before New Year’s with the ability to even order your favorite cookies online.

Online sales begun today with each box costing $5, and will go through March 21st.

