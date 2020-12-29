Advertisement

Idaho gas prices lag below national average

As of Monday, Idaho gas prices sit at an average of $2.20 per gallon
As of Monday, Idaho gas prices sit at an average of $2.20 per gallon
Idaho gas prices lag below national average. As of Monday, Idaho gas prices sit at an average of $2.20 per gallon(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While U.S. gas prices have reached a nine-month high, AAA Idaho says Gem State gas prices aren’t following the trend.

As of Monday, Idaho gas prices sit at an average of $2.20 per gallon, a nine-cent drop from a month ago and five cents lower than the national average.

Matthew Conde, with AAA Idaho, says due to optimism with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, the national average price of gas is at its highest since the start of the pandemic.

“If they (vaccines) are successful in coming out and have any impact on dropping infection rates, travel restrictions, things of that sort, you’re definitely going to see prices go up as a result of that,” Conde said. “Obviously for a lot of us, that increased gas price is a small price to pay to have life be a little bit more normal.”

Conde adds Idaho is normally one of the last states to respond to these national trends. He says that is why prices are lower for now.

Gas prices in Twin Falls, though, are higher than the national average at $2.27. Boise is averaging $2.19 per gallon.

