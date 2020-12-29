Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

We are going to have mostly sunny skies today with some areas of fog around during the morning. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a little breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around, especially in locations north of I-84 and south of U.S. Route 20. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the upper single digits and low teens in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper teens in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tomorrow night as this storm system works its way through our area. Thursday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around during the morning in the Wood River Valley, and some scattered snow showers around, mainly during the morning, in the Magic Valley as this storm system leaves our area. Since this is a fast moving storm system, only a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, but this is still enough snow to create slick and snow-covered roads, so be careful if you are going to be traveling at all tomorrow night and/or Thursday morning. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as we are going to be in between storm systems.

It is also going to continue to be chilly tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow night and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers around as a weak storm system passes through our area. Snow is then likely on Sunday in the Wood River Valley and there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday in the Magic Valley as another storm system passes through our area. Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday.

The temperatures on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with some areas of fog around during the morning. A little breezy. Winds: West to NW 5-20 mph. High: 32

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 29

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 18

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 10

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 27

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, especially after midnight. A little breezy. Winds: SE 5-20 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 16

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2020 (NEW YEAR’S EVE):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow showers around, mainly during the morning. Breezy. High: 36 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the morning. High: 30 Low: 10

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2021 (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 36 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 27 Low: 16

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 40 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. High: 31 Low: 22

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 42 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Breezy. High: 34 Low: 18

MONDAY, JANUARY 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. High: 30

