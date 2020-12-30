Advertisement

Boise State football player receives third All-America honor

Avery Williams also selected for Shrine Bowl
(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise State football player has just earned his third All-America award.

Avery Williams has just been named to the Sporting News first team as a return specialist.

He is the first Bronco to garner two first-team selections on special teams.

Like we mentioned Monday, he’s also the first Boise State returner to be an All-American since Kyle Wilson in 2008.

The redshirt senior earned first-team honors from USA Today as a return specialist.

And the Associated Press named him to the third team as an all-purpose player.

Williams leads the nation this season with four special teams touchdowns.

Williams also received an invite to the 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl.

The game is canceled due to complications surrounding COVID-19, but organizers are continuing to announce the names of the nation’s best seniors.

The 96th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl had been scheduled for January 23 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The student-athletes will instead participate in various virtual training/informational drills with current NFL coaches and members of the NFL operations staff.

