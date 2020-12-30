Advertisement

Bureau of Land Management encourages residents to recreate responsibly

Individuals not adhering to trail signs and land laws are becoming increasingly common, officials say
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management wants people to have fun recreating on public land. However, the organization wants to remind people there are rules and regulations to not only keep you safe, but keep the land safe as well.

The BLM says people driving in spots where they are not allowed is becoming increasingly common. Not only can driving where prohibited endanger the driver, but it can also damage the surrounding habitat.

Damaging wildlife, vegetation, and not following trail postings are punishable up to $1,000 dollars and a year in prison per offense. There are also seasonal closures of certain lands in the winter to protect wintering animals.

“A lot of restrictions has to do with minimizing stress put on those animals during this time of the year because it’s critical for them to not have to expend the necessary energy while they are trying to survive the harsh winter,” said Twin Falls District BLM Public Affairs Specialist Hannah Cain.

The BLM says they cannot patrol the 3.9 million acres of public land in South Central Idaho at one time, so they ask you to report any violations that you see.

