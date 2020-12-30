Advertisement

Holiday shopping traffic a pleasant surprise for businesses

Shipping issues help in-store sales, business owner says
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many businesses, including retail stores, the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year.

At Rudy’s - A Cook’s Paradise in Twin Falls, people showed up this holiday season.

“I honestly don’t think it was all that much different,” Rudy’s Manager Donna Okarma said. “Surprisingly, we were up in customer count and hopefully all those customers enjoyed coming in here.”

Kitchen items have been working their way off the shelves consistently.

“The basic everyday needs that you have for your kitchen was heightened because of COVID, you’re family oriented because you had to be,” Okarma said.

Also a help to small businesses like Rudy’s, the struggles of shipping items this year. With more uncertainty about getting gifts in time, more people looked local.

Kindsey Taylor, owner of The Brass Monkey, says people were more inclined to help out small businesses this year, but the shipping issues didn’t hurt.

“I think that also forced the other half that aren’t really cognitive about shopping small to have to shop small because they had no guarantee if they were going to get their goods or if the presents were going to come in time,” Taylor said.

Now, it’s time for the some of the slower months of the year.

“I mean, honestly, I’m scared for January, February because notoriously those are really bad months for retail,” Taylor said. “Well, what’s it going to be in a pandemic bad month?”

