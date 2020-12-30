Idaho’s estimated vaccine timeline unveiled

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare unveiled the COVID-19 vaccine timeline in Idaho on Tuesday.

There are four estimated timeframes to begin vaccinating groups, starting with December and going through May 2021.

Gov. Little released this timeline to show when certain groups can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (KMVT)

The first includes healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. The next group begins in February, which will feature essential workers and older adults. Then in April, older adults and those with high-risk medical conditions can receive the vaccine. And finally, it’s looking like the vaccine will be available to the general public as early as May.

The estimated timeline depends on how much vaccine Idaho receives, and how many people want it. Weekly shipments are expected in the future, but the numbers can change quickly.

As of Tuesday, 11,729 doses have been administered.

