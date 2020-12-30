Advertisement

Jensen, Sharon Lanell

December 28, 2020, age 79
A longtime resident of Idaho, Sharon Lanell Jensen, 79, of Paul, passed away in the comfort of her home on December 28, 2020, surrounded by family.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:36 AM MST
PAUL—A longtime resident of Idaho, Sharon Lanell Jensen, 79, of Paul, passed away in the comfort of her home on December 28, 2020, surrounded by family.

Sharon was born August 2, 1941, in Levelland Texas, the daughter of Ray A. Guiles and O’dena Guiles Blease (Davis). She had two brothers, Ray and Randy Guiles; two stepsisters, Vicky Samuelson and Sandy Maybe; and two stepbrothers, Jerry Teague and Larry Powers.

Sharon graduated from Burley High school. She was a great homemaker and could cook up some fantastic meals. She enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing and loved gardening– those were her get-away moments. Sharon married Orville Richard (Dick) Jensen, November 9, 1996. Sharon had three children from previous marriages, Kim Warr (Van Leuven), Rick Van Leuven, and Dena Allen (Mitchell). Dick also had three children from a previous marriage, Shelley Jones (Jensen), Sheila Antone (Jensen), and Shane Jensen.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Randy (Christine) Guiles; and her son, Rick (Debbie Smith) Van Leuven.

Sharon is survived by one brother, Ray (Diane) Guiles of Burley; two daughters, Kim (Jeff) Warr of Murtaugh, and Dena (Josh) Allen of Kimberly; the children she lovingly gained from her marriage to Dick Jensen, Shelley (Steve) Jones of Burley, Sheila (Steve) Antone of Burley, and Shane Jensen of Boise; and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cherished friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Paul Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

