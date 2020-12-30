Mail delays keep some Twin Falls residents from getting bills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States Postal Service says the pandemic has impacted workforce availability. With an increase in mail delivered this holiday season, the combination has created some delays.

“Everything has gone really well that I’ve mailed,” Becky Hatfield said. “The only thing was I mailed packages to my daughter in Michigan and everything got held up in Detroit for about a week. They got it right before Christmas.”

Some Twin Falls residents may have been caught up in some of the slow down.

Utility bills from the City of Twin Falls, which uses a billing system from Anaheim, California, came a little late for those with a December 10th billing date.

“This weekend caused us a big issue, postal service delay was approximately 11 days, we’ve had a number of people tell us postmark was December 15th, they got it on Saturday,” said Twin Falls Utilities Supervisor Bill Baxter. “The due date was set for Saturday.”

However, the approximately 2,000 people getting their bill late shouldn’t be too worried about late fees just yet.

“For everybody in the city, look at your billing date, if you make payment to us so that it arrives at least five days before your next billing date, then we should be okay,” Baxter said.

While Twin Falls has no control over Postal Service delays, they do realize the suggested due date of the 26th wasn’t optimal.

“It was a bad decision on our part not to adjust that and make sure we had a weekday for that due date sometime after Christmas,” Baxter said.

