Silo ball drop in downtown Twin Falls will not happen on New Year’s Eve

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fans of the yearly silo ball drop on New Year’s Eve will have to wait a bit longer to celebrate the new year.

Dave Woodhead has been dropping the copper ball from the silos downtown since 2002 and the yearly event has started to draw bigger crowds as well.

Woodhead wanted to be more safe than sorry this year and decided that there would be no drop on New Year’s Eve.

David Woodhead announced today that the annual ball drop from the silos has been postponed 79 days until March 20, at... Posted by Silo Ball Drop on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Instead, he is planning to drop it and have a bigger celebration on the first day of spring on March 20th.

“The three possibilities were: do it anyway which we also would probably be in violation of the governor’s order,” says Woodhead, “the second possibility was cancel it all together. We really didn’t want to do that, that would seem like kind of a bummer. So, then I got this bright idea, well why don’t we just postpone the new year?”

He also says he chose March 20th because it is the international day of happiness and also hopes the weather will be a little warmer.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.