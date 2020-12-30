Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

We are going to have mostly cloudy skies today with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. A few isolated snow showers are also possible during the day today, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow showers around tonight as this storm system works its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around in the Wood River Valley, and a few scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning, in the Magic Valley as this storm system leaves our area. Now since this is a fast moving storm system, not much snow accumulation is expected as most locations are only going to receive a coating to 2 inches of snow accumulation, although some isolated locations may receive up to 3 inches of snow accumulation. The South Hills are where we could see some higher snow totals from this storm system though as 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected between this morning and tomorrow night.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected on New Year’s Day (Friday) as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around Friday morning, especially in locations north of U.S. Route 30 and south of U.S. Route 20. It is also going to continue to be chilly today, tomorrow, and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers around as a weak storm system passes through our area. Snow is then likely on Sunday in the Wood River Valley and there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday in the Magic Valley as another storm system passes through our area. A couple more storm systems are then going to pass through our area early next week giving us a chance to see some more valley rain/snow showers and mountain snow showers.

The temperatures on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: SW to SE 5-15 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: East 5-15 mph. High: 27

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around, especially after midnight. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around. A little breezy. Winds: South 5-20 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow showers around. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2020 (NEW YEAR’S EVE)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers, generally during the morning. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. Winds: NE to SW 5-15 mph. High: 29

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around before midnight. There are also going to be some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 10

FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2021 (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. High: 36 Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy areas of fog around during the morning. High: 28 Low: 16

SATURDAY, JANUARY 2:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 40 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around during the morning. High: 30 Low: 22

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3:

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 42 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Snow likely. Breezy. High: 33 Low: 18

MONDAY, JANUARY 4:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 40 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 31 Low: 19

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. High: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High: 30

