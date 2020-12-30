Twin Falls Optimist Youth House hopes to reach its fundraising goal by the end of the year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Optimist Youth House has been around for about a year and a half, and the non-profit provides safe housing and life skills to kids 18 to 23 years of age dealing with unstable living environments.

“All of their utilities are covered here, and we offer independent living classes, things like anything on how to change a tire to how to balance a checkbook,” said Charles Kelly, who is the executive director of the Twin Falls Optimist Youth House.

Eighteen-year-old Bailey, who is one of eight kids currently living at the house, said she has been at the house for less than a year and the people there are helping her get on the right track.

“I wasn’t ready to become 18 at all. I turned 18 and I cried about it,” she said.

Kelly said the organization is 100 percent community funded, with no funds coming from the state, local government, or from charging resident fees. However, he said COVID has put a damper on its fundraising efforts this year.

“The traditional ways of raising money, going out and having a golf scramble, or having a dinner and auction, isn’t just something we are able to do now,” Kelly said.

He also said because of the virus they have had to help some of the kids cover some of their living expenses, like clothing, food, and hygiene items.

“Because we have so many people who are in the house that did lose their jobs (due to COVID), we did had to use more community resources to be able to help them,” said Kelly. “Some funds that we normally would not use for individuals in the house because of the way the program works, and we want them to be self-reliant wasn’t really possible this year. There were some things we had to buy.”

To overcome the obstacle the youth house and about 80 other housing non-profits across the state are participating in Avenues for Hope from December 10 through the 30th this year. It is an online fundraising campaign, and so far the youth house has raised more than $15,000.

“I have been greatly impressed by the community support that we have received this year,” Kelly said.

He said their goal is to raise $20,000, and it will go toward covering their operating costs. Bailey said she hopes they reach it because without the youth house she is worried about where she and others would be.

“I would probably be in bed eating a bag of chips crying,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.