Winning Idaho $1 million raffle ticket sold in Jerome County

The Idaho $1,000,000 raffle for 2020 is in the books.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There is a person walking around right now who just won one million dollars.

The winner bought the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket at a store in Jerome County.

If you purchased your ticket in Jerome, check your number. The winning number is 034438.

“Someone who played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle in the Magic Valley is currently holding a ticket worth a million dollars,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director.  “We are encouraging everyone who played this year’s Raffle game to check their tickets carefully, especially those who bought their ticket in Jerome County.  Everyone should sign the back of their ticket and the one-million-dollar winner should contact the Idaho Lottery to make arrangements for collecting their prize.”

Two other players won $10,000 prizes, one ticket was sold in Bonneville County, the other in Canyon.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize from the Idaho Lottery Headquarters in Boise.

