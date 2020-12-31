Amazing Grace Fellowship Church has last Farmers to Families food distribution

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — December 31st is the last scheduled day of deliveries for the Farmers to Families United States Department of Agriculture program.

Wednesday, Amazing Grace Fellowship Church had their last scheduled food box distribution.

“We’ve been doing this now for two months, almost every single Wednesday, and we’ve given away over 7,000 boxes of food already, even before today,” said Amazing Grace Fellowship Associate Pastor Rob Heidemann.

On the last day of the give away, there was more than just food boxes.

In the last couple of months, Riverence Provisions of Buhl has donated around 120,000 pounds of trout to multiple different organizations. Several crates full of trout made it to the distribution line at Amazing Grace Fellowship.

“We had a lot of frozen product that had been put up over the year, generally it would be ear-tagged for food service, so restaurants, buffets, stuff of that nature,” said Riverence General Manager Jim Henderhan.

With the pandemic slowing down the restaurant business, fish was stocking up.

“Rather than just leaving it in the freezer, especially during the holidays when you know there’s people that can use it and honestly were in need of it, we decided to pull our product out of the freezer and donate it back to the communities,” Henderhan said.

The act of giving wouldn’t have been possible without volunteers helping move the food by truck, forklift, or hand.

“It’s cold, but we’re thankful to be here, we’re healthy,” said volunteer Diane Meeks. “My husband and one of my sons has been here at every distribution, this is my first time. I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve these individuals.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.