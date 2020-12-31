Behind the business: CloverLeaf Creamery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —CloverLeaf Creamery in Buhl is a staple in the Magic Valley, offering fresh milk, eggs, and cheese.

But in the back of their store is where they make the thing they are best known for... Their ice cream.

Ice cream production manager Samantha Klimes says the team starts early every morning.

“We start at 6, between 5:30 and 6 every morning, we come in here, we just churn the ice cream, they make the base the night before because it has to cook and chill back down, so then we come in here and just get it going,” Klimes explained.

They make hundreds of tubs a day, which are then shipped out to a few area stores.

Klimes says they make vanilla, chocolate, butter pecan, coffee and strawberry the most, as those flavors get sent to a few stores through the state.

“We have businesses in Boise, Pocatello, the Sun Valley area, that take our ice cream, so those half gallons get shipped out there,” Klimes said.

And sold at CloverLeaf as well.

“But for our store, personally I think cowboy crunch is probably the most popular,” Klimes said.

One thing was certain this year... People love their ice cream. Even during a pandemic.

“We thought that it was actually going to slow down, and it went in the opposite direction.” Explained Klimes, “We cannot keep ice cream on our shelves. People have been buying us out of half gallons like crazy.”

