Disposing of Christmas trees in Twin Falls

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are some steps to take to properly get rid Christmas trees in Twin Falls.

The city says if you want your tree to be picked up through trash services, you must cut your tree into three foot lengths and trim the branches.

PSI, who the city contracts their trash service through, says handlers will not be able to get the trees into the truck unless trees are cut up and put in trash bins.

“If you have other trash in your cart, you can bundle the tree and branches next to the cart as long as they are in three foot lengths so they will fit in the cart so the driver can re-empty the cart,” Twin Falls Utilities Service Provider Bill Baxter said.

Baxter adds you can take your tree to the transfer station instead. The fee is $5 for any load under a ton at a transfer station.

