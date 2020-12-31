Idaho health officials unveil rough COVID-19 vaccination schedule

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With two COVID-19 vaccines now available many people may be wondering when they will be able to receive it. Idaho officials have released a rough timeline for when it will be their turn to get the coronavirus vaccination.

“It is great to know that we do have a stopping point at some time in the near future where everyone who wants that vaccine will be able to have it,” says South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer Brianna Bodily, “and hopefully we can get to life that’s a little bit more normal than what we’re seeing right now.”

The Department of Health and Welfare released the timeline that separates the population into four different groups, and estimates it will take through the end of the summer to vaccinate all adults that want it.

Gov. Brad Little also announced that the department will be conducting a weekly press briefing on the vaccine’s rollout saying, “The availability of the safe COVID-19 vaccine is a lifeline in our pandemic fight, and I know there are a lot of questions about vaccine distribution. My administration is committed to transparency and getting out the best information on the vaccine as effectively as possible.”

While the rollout has begun for health care workers, the public still needs to be patient as number of vaccine doses is expected to be limited.

“We have this wonderful resource, but we don’t magically have extra staff members. We don’t have extra nurses out of nowhere who can step in and distribute that vaccine for us”

People also can sign up for updates on the South Central Health District website and be notified for when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“You can click a box, put in your email so that when we get to that section of the vaccine distribution, we will email you and let you know: hey this is who qualifies, this is how we’re going to do it.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.